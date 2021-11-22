Monday, November 22, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Jay Bhanushali-Vishal Kotian in ugly spat
The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see the media targeting Tejasswi Prakash and asking her straightforward questions. She was also targeted on getting emotional every time or doing drama whenever she does something wrong. On the other side, Jay Bhanushali is asked about the overconfidence that reflects in his game, and he tries to defend himself by sharing his approach. Vishal Kotian jumps and makes a sarcastic remark on Jay resulting in a heated argument between them. Meanwhile, the three wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale also have to answer the questions asked by the media virtually.

 

 

 

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale answer questions by media

    Devoleena shares that she dislikes Vishal Kotian. She also talks about Shamita Shetty and says that she has her own individuality in the game but Shamita's identity is linked with her sister Shilpa Shetty. Abhijit is asked about his defeat in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' to which he replies that he has come on the show to make connections with viewers across the nation as he aims to become the Prime Minister of this country and the show will definitely help him achieve this!

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali at loggerheads

    After media interaction, Jay and Vishal continue to take jibes at each other inside the house as well. Vishal calls Jay ‘Fattu’. Upon hearing this the latter gets angry and pushes Vishal. This leads to a big fight leaving other housemates in shock to see this violent behaviour. 

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash gets grilled by media

    Tejasswi Prakash is being questioned by the media for getting emotional every time or doing drama whenever she does something wrong. 

     

     

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra clarifies with Umar Riaz

    After press accuses Karan Kundrra of calling Umar 'gadha'. He later clarifies with Umar Riaz and said that he did not mean it. Umar says it just makes him look like fool. 

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty slams Vishal Kotian’s explanation for ‘bada haath maara’

    Vishal Kotian was grilled by the media about his comments on Raqesh Bapat, who exited Bigg Boss 15 days after his entry as a wild card contestant earlier this month due to health issues. Vishal has said on several occasions that Shamita is like a sister to him. “Jab kisiko behen maante ho toh aap unke family ke baare mein kaise baat kar sakte ho? ‘Raqesh ne bohot bada haath maara hai", a reporter asked. “Masti chal rahi this,” Vishal said, but Shamita was not impressed with his justification. “It’s not funny,” she snapped.

  • Nov 22, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz among bottom six

    Media announces Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian became the bottom six contestants.

