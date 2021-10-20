Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty nominate themselves
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty nominate themselves

Bigg Boss 15: In the last episode housemates were sent to the jungle and two eviction slots were opened. Let's see what unravels in today's episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2021 22:27 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE
Image Source : VOOT

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Contestants to accept prize money deduction to re-enter house?

In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', contestants got a straightforward lesson from 'Bigg Boss' for not taking the game seriously. They were sent to the jungle and two eviction slots were opened. However, there is no end to the agony of 'Junglewasis' as they received yet another announcement.

The contestants have been divided into pairs. Each pair has a chance to gain entry in the main house using the 'access ticket', but it comes at a cost. The pairs not only have to win the assigned task but also face a deduction of a certain amount from their prize money should they re-enter the main house. Moreover, the jungle will also start taking away the necessities required for survival. The contestants thus have no choice but to face the deductions and try to enter the main house.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 October 20 LIVE

  Oct 20, 2021 10:27 PM (IST)

    Afsana Khan nominates Vishal and saves herself

    Afsana Khan nominates Vishal Kotian and saves herself from eviction. She blamed him for putting her in bad light.  

  Oct 20, 2021 10:20 PM (IST)

    Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra nominate themselves

    After Bigg Boss called Shamita in the illusion room and gave her an option to either save herself and nominate someone else but Shamita Shetty chose to nominate herself. In fact, Karan Kundrra also took his own name. 

