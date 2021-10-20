Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty nominate themselves

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Contestants to accept prize money deduction to re-enter house?

In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', contestants got a straightforward lesson from 'Bigg Boss' for not taking the game seriously. They were sent to the jungle and two eviction slots were opened. However, there is no end to the agony of 'Junglewasis' as they received yet another announcement.

The contestants have been divided into pairs. Each pair has a chance to gain entry in the main house using the 'access ticket', but it comes at a cost. The pairs not only have to win the assigned task but also face a deduction of a certain amount from their prize money should they re-enter the main house. Moreover, the jungle will also start taking away the necessities required for survival. The contestants thus have no choice but to face the deductions and try to enter the main house.