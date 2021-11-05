Friday, November 05, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Live: Shamita Shetty gets kiss from Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin responds coldly to Pratik
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2021 22:53 IST
Image Source : COLORS

Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama and the Diwali episode will be no different. At one point the contestants will receive gifts from their families while Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz did everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task. Moreover, the show will also see wild card entries Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita hugs him with tears in her eyes. Neha informs Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi are loyal to no one.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 November 5 Live

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra says he doesn't want the gift

    Karan Kundrra says he doesn't want the gift even after Umar Riaz tries to convince him and say that he will give it all for him. While Shamita says tells Miesha that she hsould set her goal clear. If she wants to make people happy then she should give them gifts. On the other hand, Tejasswi tries to convince Miesha that she should give her fuel for Karan.

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Miesha refuses Diwali gift to Tejasswi Prakash

    Miesha Iyer refuses Diwali gift to Tejasswi Prakash and says that she is thankful that Tejasswi gave her the opportunity to become the captain. She says that she will play the game. 

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty loses her calm as Nishant Bhat has fun

    Nishant can be seen having fun with Karan and Jay which makes Shamita furious. She confronts him and starts taking out her frustration on him. But Nishant says that everyone in the house has the right to express themselves. Nishant also says that he did not intend to hurt her. 

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz refuses Shamita and Nishant their family's diwali gift

    Umar Riz did not accept Shamita's request and denies giving her the gift from her family. Shamita breaks down into tears. Vishal can be seen consoling her. Nishant Bhat also drops his gift in the dustbin as Umar did not give the fuel to even him. Nishant however says that he is string when it comes to emotions. However he gives it to Afsana. 

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jay Bhanusali breaks down upon seeing his daughter Tara's pictures

    Jay Bhanusali sits down in a corner and eagerly starts opening his gift. To his absolute delight, it is a frame containing the name of his daughter Tara made with a collage of their family photos. The sight overwhelms Jay and he breaks down.

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal Kotian gives up his Diwali gift

    When Vishal Kotian gets the chance to pick up the gift send to him by his family, he gives up on it and says that he will want Miesha and Umar to save the fuel and become the captain of the house. Later he breaks down and says that he wish he could see the gift.

  • Nov 05, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Housemates to receive gifts from their families on Diwali

    Bigg Boss announces new task in the house. Housemates to receive gifts from their families on Diwali but Umar and Miesha will be the two people who will decide who gets the gift or not as a part of captaincy task. Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz will be seeing doing everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task.

