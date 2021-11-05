Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Live: Shamita Shetty gets kiss from Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin responds coldly to Pratik

Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama and the Diwali episode will be no different. At one point the contestants will receive gifts from their families while Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz did everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task. Moreover, the show will also see wild card entries Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita hugs him with tears in her eyes. Neha informs Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi are loyal to no one.