Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Rajiv Adatia returns back with special powers; housemates meet family members

The boiling pot of entertainment gets spicier with the return of Rajiv Aditia. Rajiv, who entered as the first wild card contestant this season and won hearts with his humour and simplicity in the show will re-enter with some special powers related to the 'Ticket To Finale'. The contestants have to now redesign their strategies and rethink their alliances in the game. In today's episode, the housemates get a chance to connect with their parents on a special video call.