Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty scorns Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi- Karan's grow close

The earlier episodes of 'Bigg Boss 15' saw housemates turning into 'Junglewasis' and a deduction in prize money was the only solution left to get back to the main house. Now the contest is becoming more interesting as every contender is playing their own mind games.

The game is on in the 'Bigg Boss' jungle as 'Sanchalak' Nishant Bhat starts going tough on every contestant aiming to win a ticket to the main house. When some contenders hope to get a thumbs up from him, he still manages to find a flaw in their performances. Infuriated by his judgment, former 'Sanchalak' Shamita scorns Nishant.