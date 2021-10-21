Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2021 22:30 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty scorns Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi- Karan's grow close
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty scorns Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi- Karan's grow close

The earlier episodes of 'Bigg Boss 15' saw housemates turning into 'Junglewasis' and a deduction in prize money was the only solution left to get back to the main house. Now the contest is becoming more interesting as every contender is playing their own mind games.

The game is on in the 'Bigg Boss' jungle as 'Sanchalak' Nishant Bhat starts going tough on every contestant aiming to win a ticket to the main house. When some contenders hope to get a thumbs up from him, he still manages to find a flaw in their performances. Infuriated by his judgment, former 'Sanchalak' Shamita scorns Nishant.

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 October 21 LIVE

  • Oct 21, 2021 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash win the first round

    Sanchalak Nishant Bhat announces Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as winners of the first round. Pratik shows disappointment as Karan had pinned him down earlier. 

  • Oct 21, 2021 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jay Bhanushali determined to win the full prize money

    Jay is determined to win the full prize money without facing any deduction by going into the house. He is so adamant that he even refuses to let others win. Jay says that my principles don't allow him to let the prize money get deducted from the winner's amount. 

  • Oct 21, 2021 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss announces 7 lakhs to be deducted from prize money

    Bigg Boss announces 7 lakhs will be deducted from prize money after the winning pair will get into the main house. Afsana Khan decides to not play in the game. 

  • Oct 21, 2021 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty scorns Nishant Bhat

    The game is on in the 'Bigg Boss' jungle as 'Sanchalak' Nishant Bhat starts going tough on every contestant aiming to win a ticket to the main house. When some contenders hope to get a thumbs up from him, he still manages to find a flaw in their performances. Infuriated by his judgment, former 'Sanchalak' Shamita scorns Nishant.

    Nishant retorts, "Whatever you say. Doesn't matter!"

