Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Big fight erupts between Afsana Khan-Vidhi Pandya & Pratik Sehajpal-Jay Bhanusali

Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 15 has returned to the small screens. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' As the contestants settle inside the house, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. We already saw Donal Bisht was saved from the nomination as Ieeshan Sehgal nominated himself and during a conversation with other contestants Umar Riaz called Donal manipulative. In today's episode a big fight erupts between Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya right after 'Bigg Boss' commanded everyone to turn in their belongings except for the essentials. As Vidhi hurried everyone to follow the order, Afsana suddenly lost her nerve and started screaming at her. Equally strong-willed herself, Vidhi also lashed out at Afsana, threatening to hit her.

Another fight took place between Jay Bhanusali and Pratik Sehajpal. The continuous shenanigans of Pratik regarding the house rules irked Jay and Umar. While Jay warned Pratik to watch his mouth, the latter hit back by bringing up orders from Bigg Boss.