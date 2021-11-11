Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan at loggerheads with Shamita Shetty, Rajiv and Jay Bhanushali

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan at loggerheads with Shamita Shetyy

The drama to move into the VIP club continues on Thursday (November 11). Every contestant has their eyes on the prestigious ‘VIP Zone’ that will get them straight to the finale! Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Nishant have all managed to secure themselves in this elite club and have been made the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the tasks that will give others a chance to become a VIP as well. Afsana decides to make her move and approaches them to cut a deal with them. As per the deal, they would favour her during the task so that she can become a VIP as well. She feels confident that she will become a VIP with this deal, but the future has something else in store for her. Check out this space for live updates.