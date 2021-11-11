Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan at loggerheads with Shamita Shetty, Rajiv and Jay Bhanushali

The drama to move into the VIP club continues on Thursday (November 11). After Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Nishant managed to secure themselves in this elite club. They have been made the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the next task that will give other housemates a chance to become a VIP as well. Afsana decides to make her move and approaches them to cut a deal with them. Let us see what will unfold in today's episode. Check out this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2021 22:19 IST
Image Source : COLORS

The drama to move into the VIP club continues on Thursday (November 11). Every contestant has their eyes on the prestigious ‘VIP Zone’ that will get them straight to the finale! Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Nishant have all managed to secure themselves in this elite club and have been made the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the tasks that will give others a chance to become a VIP as well. Afsana decides to make her move and approaches them to cut a deal with them. As per the deal, they would favour her during the task so that she can become a VIP as well. She feels confident that she will become a VIP with this deal, but the future has something else in store for her. Check out this space for live updates.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE

  • Nov 11, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Afsana swears on his brother that if any guy will touch her she will remove her shirt

    Afsana Khan says that she is the most badtameez in the house. She challenges that if Rajiv and Simba try to touch her then she will remove her shirt. Jay Bhanushali also asked her to not say all of it. Afsana looses her cool and ends up arguing with him too. 

  • Nov 11, 2021 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty out of the VIP ticket task

    Tejasswi Prakash announced Shamita Shetty out of the game as she was the last one to enter the camp side. Shamita tells Neha that the singer is really confused and does not know about her priority. Neha says she is not confused.

  • Nov 11, 2021 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty says she can't trust Nishant

    After Nishant did not give clothes to Shamita Shetty during the VIP ticket task, she said that she cannot trust him. Neha can be seen talking to the two. She also asks Shamita to give him some time. 

