Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gifts a pendant to Tejasswi Prakash; Afsana Khan says 'Teju ko pyaar ho gaya'

BB15: Karan Kundrra gifts pendant to Tejasswi Prakash

Love is in the air! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's blossoming romance has become one of Bigg Boss 15's major highlight. Yet again, the upcoming episode of BB15 will see a romantic moment between Karan and Tejasswi. A new promo video dropped by colors, showed the actor gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. He tied the necklace around Teja's neck. As they held each other's hand Afsana Khan says "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai." No matter what their stance is, the audience is already loving their chemistry and their fans have given them a hashtag -- TejRan.

Earlier, Karan has confessed to having a crush on the actress. He said he is fond of Tejasswi. The actor told her, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn't happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, 'Teju I miss you a lot.' It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions."

Responding to his confession, Tejasswi said, "When I was upset, you didn't do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask." Making a note of this, Karan added, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."