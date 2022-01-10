Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gets infuriated with Tejasswi, says, 'Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Karan gets infuriated with Tejasswi, says, 'Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota'

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on drama, controversies and fights as it is gearing for its grand finale in February. The show is getting more intense which each passing day. This has been one of the toughest weeks for contestant Karan Kundrra for many reasons. His relationship with Tejasswi Prakash has been going through a turbulent phase, which has raised doubts on whether ‘TejRan’ will be able to survive the growing misunderstandings between them.

On the other hand, Karan’s pal Umar has recently been evicted from the show, which has left him feeling all alone and helpless. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, we can see Karan feeling absolutely isolated in the house. Once again Tejasswi and Karn can be seen having an argument. Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan and saying that he can make it or break it here, but Karan replies to her saying that things are already here. She assures him that she is there.

Karan tells Tejasswi that everything is just not about her. He expresses his sadness and says that he has never been humiliated so much in his life. Tejasswi complains to Karan that he and Umar have never made her feel secure, she says, "If you are giving me this bulls*** that you've done everything to me feel secure."

Karan further asks her to make a decision if he is not making her feel secure. Karan can be seen folding his hands in front of Tejasswi and the two continue to have an argument. In the end, Karan mourns, “Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota!”

For the unversed, Karan has fashed a lot bashing in the past few weeks by host Salman Khan and guests who cam in the Weekend Ka Vaar. This has impacted him a lot.