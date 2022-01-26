Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 15, Jan 26 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash loses calm after Shamita massages Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: With just a few days left for the grand finale of the show, makers are making sure the audience get an unlimited supply of entertainment. Recently we witnessed double elimination during which Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale bid goodbye. In today's episode, live audience will enter the house and vote out one member from the show. Who will bid the show goodbye today? Read the LIVE Updates to find out more!

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 21:56 IST
After 16 weeks of a regular dose of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday. In the last week, the contestants are given one last task 'BB Hotel', where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight. In the upcoming task, Tejaswwi and Shamita will act as the hotel staff and other contestants as hotel guests. A live audience also enters the house. They are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode. Just in case, you missed the show, read the live updates to find out more:

 

 

