Bigg Boss 15, Jan 19 UPDATES: Major fight breaks down between Tejasswi Prakash-Abhijit Bichukale

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 19: After interacting with their family members over video call, the contestants geared up for a new task. During the same, a major fight broke down not just between Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale but also between Devoleena and the latter. Just in case you missed the super fun episode tonight, here are the updates for you!

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2022 22:58 IST
Bigg Boss 15: In tonight's episode of the show, contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale locked horns during a task. The contestants begin strategising and making alliances before the task to increase the chances of their survival in the house. The task requires them to collect the maximum amount of sponge balls and protect them from their opponents. During the task, Abhijit tries to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge and this leads to a nasty fight between them. Tejasswi falls down as Abhijit tries to snatch her basket. She gets angry and throws the ball at him. Later Tejasswi went inside a room and started crying. Karan comes to console her but she pushes him back. Did you know who won the 'Ticket To Finale' task? Find out by reading the updates here:

 

 

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the episode comes to an end!

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tejasswi went inside a room and started crying. Karan comes to console her but she pushes him back. Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bichukale tries to play smart!

    During the task Abhijit tries to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge and this leads to a nasty fight between them. Tejasswi falls down as Abhijit tries to snatch her basket. She gets angry and throws the ball on him.

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new task leading to 'Ticket To Finale'

    Bigg Boss announces a new task for contestants that will give them a chance to win the 'Ticket To Finale.' The task requires them to collect the maximum amount of sponge balls and protect them from their opponents. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan warns Tejasswi!

    Karan warns Tejasswi to stop making fun of others as those are the people who play behind her back. She apologizes and says that this will never happen again. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants sit in the garden area and think about what it is in Abhijit Bichukale that everyone at the end supports him. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day brings new opportunities

    Contestants wake up to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's song 'Mashallah' and shake their leg to bring positive energy.

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tejasswi is just not ready to play for Rashami. She does not agree with Karan's point of returning the favour to her. What do you think is she right?

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan-Tejasswi's never-ending misunderstanding

    After the task got over, Karan and Tejasswi fights about who will play for whom. Nishant intervenes and asks the two of them to wait for tomorrow.

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Friends turns foes

    Rashami alleges that Devoleena has "lost her trust nowcast she walks away from her in a fume.  Devoleena gives it back to her by claiming that even she hasn’t stood her ground and has been a liar in the show. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba task gets over!

    The ongoing task gets over and interestingly after a lot of discussions and plotting Abhijit Bichukle emerges out as the winner.

