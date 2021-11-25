Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OCEANA_PRAGATI,@NEHAWARRIORS 'Bigg Boss 15': Is it the end of the road for Neha and Vishal? Jay Bhanushali, Simba out

After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, now it seems Jay Bhanushali is the next one to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. The sources revealed that Jay is the next one to be evicted. And in fact Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin also got eliminated. But the channel has not confirmed it officially.

It was already announced during 'Sunday Ka Vaar' that only top 5 contestants will remain in the house. Now we already know Rakhi Sawant is entering as wild card contestant and the elimination from bottom 6 has already started with Simba Nagpal.

Next is Jay Bhanushali and according to the sources Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian also were evicted.

Neha Bhasin has entered the show as wild card contestant along with Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh already left the show due to health reasons and now it seems Neha's journey is also going to end.

Well, for many it will be strange to look at the eviction of Jay and Vishal. As they seemed to be trying to give their best.

Though during the eviction task, the top 5 contestants were given power to save one contestant each and Pratik Sehajpal choose Neha over Simba and thus he is the first one to be evicted. But now, Neha also got evicted with Vishal and Jay though official confirmation is still awaited.