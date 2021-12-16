Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita lock horns; Devoleena, Rashami's friendship turns bitter

It seems the friendship of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 15 has taken an ugly turn. In today's episode we witnessed the best friend duo getting into an ugly spat. During the Ticket To Finale task Devoleena targets Rashami and accuses her of doing what she did with late actor Sidharth Shukla in 'Bigg Boss 13'. It all started when Abhijit asked Devoleena for a kiss and there was a verbal spat between them. During the given task contestants have to steal certain items from the museum. Abhijit does the same and tells Devoleena that he has got many items while touching her cheek. He says, "I can do anything for you but want a kiss from you in return."

Abhijit shouts and asks her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena says she will never kiss him. She says: "I won't."

The actress further warns him not to cross his lines and take advantage of her kindness. Later Abhijit says he was just kidding and Devoleena replies: "Shut up." Pratik Sehajpal also comes in support of Devoleena and says: "Why will she lie."

Later, Tejasswi Prakash pushed Abhijit for the way he behaved with Devoleena. Furthermore, Rashami also intervenes and tells Devoleena that if she will put her finger everywhere, it is all going to happen. Devoleena replies: "It is all because of people like you that girls are not able to take a stand."

During this conversation, Rashami calls Devoleena an opportunist. On this Devoleena warns Rashami: "Don't do the same with me what you did in 'Bigg Boss 13'."

Later, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash also get into a heated argument because of Rashami and Devoleena.

Tejasswi supports Devoleena and says why she will not react and to this Shamita says that Tejasswi behaves as if she is only the figurine of truth in the house.