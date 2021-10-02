Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Live: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh promise a wild ride to contestants

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Live

The wait for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 comes to an end today (October 2). Television's most popular reality show returns to the small screens with a smashing grand premier. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' Bigg Boss 15 will see contestants facing a number of challenges as they have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates. In one of the promos, the makers insinuated that contestants could either get a flower bed or a hard floored bed, depending upon their performance. Host Salman Khan is joined by Ranveer Singh, who is all set to make his TV debut with the reality show 'The Big Picture.'

Going by the buzz, the contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of ex-Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house. Here are all the live updates and information about the contestants. Have a look