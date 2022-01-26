Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill to pay heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. One of the guests at the star-studded event will be Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. In a latest promo of the show, the makers revealed that the Punjabi actress will grace the stage and will be paying special tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September last year. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz had met on BB during their stay in the house in season 13. Sidharth won the season while Shehnaaz was the 2nd runner-up.

A promo for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale shared by Colors TV features Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s adorable moments from season 13. Shehnaaz's voice is heard in the background as she says, "Jab main kisi se ladhungi, kisi ko manaungi, mujhe teri yaad aayegi (Whenever I fight with someone or make up with someone, I will remember you)."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Colors wrote "Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute, Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM."

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth never officially spoke about their relationship, rumours were rife that they were dating and were planning to get married. The bond, the duo shared was one of the highlights of Salman Khan hosted show. However, the landscape for the actress changed after Sidharth passed away suffering a massive heart attack last year.

After BB13 ended, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital, triggering an avalanche of emotions and concerns for his loved ones and family. In a career of over 15 years, he many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen.