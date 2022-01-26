Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Salman Khan promises star studded affair with Deepika, Siddhant, Shehnaaz

After 16 weeks of the regular dose of entertainment, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are a few names who will be seen at the grand event.

In a short promo shared by Colors TV, superstar host Salman Khan can be seen welcoming Deepika to the show. Salman then hilariously includes her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's name while introducing her to the audience. He calls her, 'Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh'. Over this, Deepika gives Salman a quirky look for his joke, Salman moves away and laughs.

Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be coming in to promote their upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' on the show. The film is a relationship drama, co-starring Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be paying special tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September last year. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz had met on Bigg Boss during their stay in the house in season 13. Sidharth won the season while Shehnaaz was the 2nd runner-up.

To add more glamour and entertainment to the Colors show, former winners of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia will be gracing the show to celebrate 15 successful seasons of Bigg Boss. With the Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale elimination, now the contestants including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the seven finalists for the season, fans are excited to watch who will lift the trophy.