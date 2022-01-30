Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NISHANTBHAT Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat takes the briefcase, walks out with Rs 10 lakh | VIDEO

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Just like every season, the finalists of the show were given a chance to walk out of the house with a briefcase filled with Rs 10 lakh cash. And this time, it was none other than Nishant Bhat who will take Rs 10 lakh and opt out of the finale race. The golden opportunity will be given to the finalists by the ex-winners -- Shweta Tiwari (Season 4), Urvashi Dholakia (Season 6), Gauahar Khan (Season 7), Gautam Gulati (Season 8) and Rubina Dilaik (Season 14). With Nishant's exit from the house, the fight for the title will remain between Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehjapal.

For those unversed, Nishant was being touted as one of the most entertaining and deserving contestants of this season. Prior to Bigg Boss 15, he was a part of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, the winner of which was Divya Agarwal. In the OTT season, it was Pratik who chose to walk away with the briefcase and an offer of getting direct entry into Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15.

Just last night, we saw how television star Rashami Desai got evicted from the show. She was a wild card entry, who had also appeared in the 13th season of the popular reality show.