Live now Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE: Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan set stage on fire with Salman Khan The finale episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is high on entertainment as it will witness 5 ex-winners of the show Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Gautam Gulati will be setting the stage on fire with their dance performances. Six finalists Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai will be also be performing one last time.