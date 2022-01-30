Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik or Karan, who will be the winner?

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE: The night has finally arrived when Salman Khan will announce the name of the winner from amongst Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhatt. Apart from this, the fans will witness Shehnaaz's emotional tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. Also, one of the finalists will also be seen leaving with a briefcase filled with Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Are you excited about the show? So are we! Don't miss any scoop and read the LIVE update here!

Shriya Bhasin
January 30, 2022 20:01 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/UNTOLDTALES5

Bigg Boss 15 Finale LIVE: It is the night when superstar Salman Khan will announce the name of the winner from amongst Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash. A number of stunning performances from celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant and others await. Apart from this Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will also be seen promoting their upcoming film 'Gehraaiyaan' tonight. Just like every year, one of the finalists will walk away with a briefcase filled with a cash amount of Rs 10 lakh. Who will it be? Only time will tell! Until then, we are here to provide you with each and every detail related to Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Read LIVE updates of the episode here:

 

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES:

  Jan 30, 2022 7:58 PM (IST)

    Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in white as she appears in Bigg Boss 15

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty for quite some time now. Just yesterday we saw Shetty mother during the episode and tonight Shamita's sister will also be seen gracing the show.

    India Tv - Shilpa Shetty spotted at Bigg Boss 15 sets ahead f

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Shilpa Shetty spotted at Bigg Boss 15 sets ahead finale

  Jan 30, 2022 7:56 PM (IST)

    Bigg Boss 15: Deepika, Ananya and Sidhant to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in finale

    'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to grace the show with their presence. The three will join the show host Salman Khan as the finale unfolds. Ananya will be sporting neon shades to promote the film, Siddhant will be seen wearing a black blazer with a matching black bow tie, white shirt, black pants, and shiny black dress shoes. Deepika, too, will be seen in all-black attire. The actress rounds off her look with statement jewellery and hair neatly tied in a bun.

    India Tv - Deepika Padukone to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in final

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Deepika Padukone to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in finale

    India Tv - Ananya Panday to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in finale

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Ananya Panday to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in finale

    India Tv - Sidhant Chaturvedi to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in fin

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Sidhant Chaturvedi to promote 'Gehraaiyaan' in finale

  Jan 30, 2022 7:51 PM (IST)

    Whom do you think will lift the trophy tonight?

    The fans of the show are super excited to find out who will be the winner of the season-- Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra, Nishant Bhat or Pratik Sehajpal. Whom have you voted for?

