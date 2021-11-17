Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur slams trolls abusing Nishant Bhat, asks fans not to be 'blind followers'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEETA KAPUR Geeta Kapur, Nishant Bhat

Choreographer Nishant Bhat was massively trolled by netizens after he got into an argument with Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian. Now, Geeta Kapur has come to his support saying Nishant is just playing the game and he shouldn't be subjected to abuse. She also urged fans to not be 'blind followers. Sharing pictures with Nishant, Geeta posted a long caption supporting his game plan and reasoning why he shouldn't be targeted by the audience for his strategies to make a strong position in BB 15.

"Generally I ignore trollers but i wanna tell fans it’s time I think they learn that a game is a game and it has to be played! Nishant stands by his friends and has always shown his loyalty but when needed, he calls a spade a spade no matter who they are .. don’t call him “nalla” and be a blind follower. There were never on his side and if the tables were turned they would have done the very same … so woh khele toh sab bhala aur nishu khele toh nalla #slowclap," she captioned the post.

Not just Geeta Kaput, but former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Moose Jattana has also come forward in support of 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat. Their proximity was quite visible in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and in fact Nishant was also seen asking Bigg Boss in 'Bigg Boss 15' to send his former connection inside the house.

Talking about Nishant and his game, Moose told IANS: "I see him going till the end, and I see him winning. I expected him to win OTT also because his good, bad and ugly is out there in the open. And he is so loyal towards Pratik and that's by choice, and I applaud that. Sometimes it is difficult but his loyalty towards him is firm. And why not? A winner requires all these qualities and he embodies them."