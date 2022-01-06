Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed due to rising Covid cases
  • Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tests positive for COVID-19
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen getting into a nasty fight recently in Bigg Boss 15. During this fight, Karan said: "Jaa shakal dekh apni" to Tejasswi which angered BB7 winner Gauahar Khan. She lashed out on the Love School actor for his rude comments.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2022 14:23 IST
Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source : TWITTER/@VIDZTWEETZ,@JONTY_SWAG

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi Prakash

Actress and model Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for his comments on Tejasswi Prakash. She said he should look at his face and his reality is now apparently visible to everyone.

In the previous episode, Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into a nasty fight because Tejasswi felt that Karan is supporting Shamita Shetty over her during a task. She used some insulting words to him, due to which he reacted and lashed out at her. He said a lot of things as both got into an ugly argument with each other.

During this fight only Karan said: "Jaa shakal dekh apni." (go and look at your face)

Gauahar took to her social media and highlighted this sentence, and took a stand for Tejasswi. She commented with a hugging face: "Shakal dekh apni, teri asliyat dikh gayi(look at your face, your reality is now apparent) and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for Teja...wanted to hug her. To all the girls who are reading this, respect is super important, both ways. Please treat yourself with love n respect first!"

Fans reacted to her comment and many came out in support of Tejasswi. One fan mentioned tagging Gauahar Khan: "I don't like Teja much but she definitely don't deserve that type of behaviour. Karan is very toxic."

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News