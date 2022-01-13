Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Neha Bhasin take sides in Shamita-Tejasswi's fight

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash recently got into a nasty fight. Shamita told Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan Kundrra eliciting sharp response from the Swaragini actress. Shamita said: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi started shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan.

Tejasswi said: "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends). Shamita responded to this, "Shame on you."

Shamita being the new captain of the house had the special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi's name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house. Tejasswi even called Shamita a 'liar' because both have a discussion on downgrading one contestant and Tejasswi was not aware that she will take her name. Of course, she suggested Shamita to retain Karan as a VIP. Pratik Sehajpal had also suggested to Shamita to choose Rakhi's name over Tejasswi and Karan as the couple has the tendency to flip anytime.

After the drama between Tejasswi and Shamita was aired, previous Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to side with Shamita and slammed Tejasswi for her choice of words. Gauahar wrote on Twitter, "Audience can clearly see , Shamita koi mari nahi jaa rahi hai , kisi se bhi dosti karne liye .Really sad that teja of all people claiming that biggboss is favouring Shamita .not being safe in a task is disheartening but to get out so much venom didn’t show teja in a good light (sic)."

Kamya Panjabi said, "Well dosti karne ke liye ya sone ke liye, Shamita kisi bhi baat ke liye mari nahi jaa rahi hai! Its such a wrong thing to say, this n a lot of other things that teja kept saying was not required n not in a good taste (sic)!"

Neha Bhasin, who is a friend of Shamita's wrote on Twitter, "I always kept quiet about Teju's insecurity and honestly have had compassion for her too, as I know bigg boss house is not easy. But that statement you made about @ShamitaShetty yesterday was completely out of line. You are disrespectful of your relationship and of her (sic)."

(With IANS inputs)