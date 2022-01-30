Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill calls late Sidharth Shukla 'Bigg Boss G.O.A.T' | Watch her performance

It's been almost four months since actor Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode. Many of his family members, fans, friends and co-stars have been recalling his memories on certain occasions. Today, his close friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying tribute to Sidharth in the finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 15. Ahead of the finale, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a clip of her performance that she gave on the stage of 'BB 15' in memory of Sidharth Shukla.

The video begins with Sidharth Shukla's voice and Shehnaaz Gill replicating it on the stage. The actress literally sets the stage on fire with her fierce performance on 'Tera baap aaya' song and tries to showcase the strong personality of the late actor.

"Once a King, always a King BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla....samajh mein aaya na?" Shehnaaz captioned the post. Fans are all praise for the performance and how Shehnaaz brought back Sidharth Shukla's memories. "I cannot stop crying, this has broken me," a social media user commented.

Colors TV shared the promo clip from the upcoming episode on their official Instagram handle, in which Shehnaaz, who is often called Punjab's Katrina Kaif, quipped about the 'Sooryavanshi' star becoming Punjab's Katrina Kaif after her marriage. She says, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai."

Salman smiles and agrees with her to which she replies, "sir aap khush raho baas" and immediately adds "sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi." Shehnaaz then says, "but single zyada acche lagte ho." To this, he surpises her by saying, "Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed and leaves Salman speechless and smiling.

In the season finale, Shehnaaz will be dedicating a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was when she and Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, had come as guests.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.