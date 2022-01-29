'I was burning from inside': Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for passing comments on Shamita Shetty; watch

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV 'I was burning from inside': Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for passing comments on Shamita

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is finally taking place this weekend. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one for the audience. On Saturday (January 29), a new snippet from the finale episode was dropped on Instagram. In this new promo, Raqesh Bapat can be seen confronting Tejasswi Prakash for her comments against Shamita Shetty. He further told her that there's no love triangle in the house as Shamita is not interested in Karan Kundrra.

“Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh said. Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi by saying that the way Tejasswi said it was sheer joke. Then Tejasswi tried to defend herself by saying that it was a ‘reaction’ to an ‘action’. Raqesh slammed her and said, “This is complete bulls**t."

Shamita then tells Tejasswi to accept when she is wrong but Tejasswi retaliates, "This is your insecurity, it’s not mine.” Shamita then asks Salman Khan the question, "who looks more insecure?." He is seen smirking.

For the unversed, Shamita and Tejasswi have been seen getting into massive arguments during the course of the show. During a recent task on the show, Tejasswi teased Karan and Shamita after she gave him a massage. "It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).”

Tejasswi added, "Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well)." Shamita got angry at the remark and respond with, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty."

Bigg Boss 15 finale will air this weekend, January 29 and 30, at 8pm. Currently, the contestants running for the trophy are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal.