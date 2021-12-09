Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin cheers for friend Shamita Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA BHASIN Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin

As the task for 'Ticket To Finale' has started in 'Bigg Boss 15', the contestants are coming face to face to win the task. Amid all this, former contestant Neha Bhasin came out in support of her close friend Shamita Shetty. Talking about Shamita's journey, she said: "I am so excited that 'Bigg Boss' 'Ticket To Finale' is finally here and I am supporting my buddy Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. She's very courageous and brave."

"I've seen her suffer yet laugh or cry through it all and she's never afraid to be herself. She is a very honest human being and a true friend and somebody that the whole nation loves. I wish all the contestants all the very best," she added.

Neha is not the only one to support Shamita. Earlier, when Raqesh Bapat entered the show as wild card contestant, he also ecohed similar sentiments for the actress. In 'Bigg Boss OTT' the chemistry between Shamita Shetty and Bapat got a lot of attention and Bapat was all appreciative of her before he went inside the BB 15 house.

"Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside."

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."

Meanwhile, the recent Bigg Boss 15 episode saw contestants engaging in the Ticket To Finale task where the non-VIPs had an opportunity to win the prize money and the 'Sanchalaks' were the VIPs themselves. After the task's first round, Devoleena declares that no non-VIP can participate in the next game due to their poor performance, taking away their chance of winning the money.

On this Nishant gets furious and says: "Have you all gone crazy and you all are taking a foolish decision?" Pratik tells Rakhi to do the right thing without getting influenced by others.

Karan says: "If this round gets cancelled, then this task won't be performed. Go to hell!"