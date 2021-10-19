Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: Who will be out of Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANKUNDRRA_ In surprising Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction, who do you think will be out?

Bigg Boss 15 fans are up for a surprise as the latest promo announced double eviction. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan had hinted that the makers are going to take strict actions against the contestants' lack of responsibility about the house rules. In the latest promo, Bigg Boss declared that the house will not be divided into two parts and everyone including Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will become 'janglewaasi.' Bigg Boss dropped another bomb when he announced the nominations and double eviction. Going by social media, it is said that the evicted two contestants are among Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Simba.

In the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo, Nishant was seen nominating his close friends Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundra who were surprised by his decision. The housemates were also seen lashing out on 'junglewaasis' for not following the rules and leading them to bear the harsh consequences. Check out the promo here-

Last week, after winning a task, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Tejasswi Prakash shifted to the main house and also won all the luxuries. However, their stay there was short-lived.

Talking about the double eviction, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house going by the social media buzz. Fanpages like Bigg Boss Khabri have claimed that the two TV actresses are out of the house while nothing has been confirmed or aired yet.

The buzz also has it that the nominated contestants were Ieshaan, Meisha, Simba, Afsana, Umar, Karan, Shamita and Vishal.

Meanwhile, actor Sahil Shroff was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had made his debut in Hindi films with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don', which was released in 2011. He essayed the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who lends a helping hand to co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the wily antagonist in the movie. He is also known as a contestant in the first season of the reality television competition 'The Amazing Race Asia'.