Bigg Boss 15: Twitter calls Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya's eviction unfair

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya

In a sudden and surprising move, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss announces that housemates have to nominate two people who haven't yet made any substantial contribution to the game. With majority votes against Donal and Vidhi, the two were eliminated from the reality show. Soon after their elimination was announced, Twitter was flooded with tweets in support of the two actresses.

"#BringDonalBack', '#VidhiPandya' became one of the top trends on Twitter with several thousand tweets dedicated to them. Netizens are calling these evictions unfair and want to see more of them in the show. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to the elimination of Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht:

Also read | Donal Bisht evicted from Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi & Vishal are toxic | EXCLUSIVE

In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss, decided to get tough and punish the contestants for bad behaviour. Those who haven't been following the rules and are not taking the show seriously are being sent out of the house and into the jungle. This, naturally, has shocked the contestants and each one is busy pointing an accusing finger at the other.

To aggravate matters, Nishant Bhat, who was recently chosen captain, has to come up with eight names who will not be safe in the coming eviction rounds. His 8 names include Ieshaan, Miesha, Umar, Simba, Afsana, Shamita, Karan and Vishal.

Not only that, the entire group has to nominate two people who haven't yet made any substantial contribution to the game. These two will have to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house soon.

Pratik Sehajpaal nominated Donal and Vidhi. Miesha Iyer argues that it is easy for Nishant Bhat, Pratik and Shamita Shetty to nominate people. Jay Bhanushali says we need to face it and he nominates Donal and Vidhi. He gets emotional while nominating Vidhi's name. Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal also agree on their names. Umar Riaz breaks down while nominating Vidhi and Donal. Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan and Miesha also goes with these two names. In the end, Donal and Vidhi also nominate themselves.

('Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.)