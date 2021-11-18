Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh not entering as wild card contestants?

There was a lot of speculation around the wild card entries in 'Bigg Boss 15'. The most talked about names are Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh who were all evicted from the show earlier. Now, if sources are to be believed, they are not entering as wild card contestants but nothing is confirmed officially. Both Donal and Vidhi were evicted by the housemates as they voted them out for having the least contribution to the show.

For Vidhi it was not easy to deal with this eviction and she later talked about the possible reason for her eviction in an interview, saying: "See, I am an emotional person and I never did anything for the camera. In fact I am too lazy to think so much about strategies to be in the show and maybe not a great entertainer in terms of dancing or doing fights or getting into arguments or being part of gossip or just for the sake of getting the action. I prefer to be myself and that is what I did in the show."

However Akasa later pointed out that her eviction was really surprising as she was connecting well with other contestants while Donal after coming out blamed the housemates who pulled her down.

Well, there are a lot of reports about the wild card entries. In fact, some claimed that Afsana is also entering the show once again. Despite all this no confirmation is made officially and still a lot has to be revealed. Hopefully, the picture will be clear in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

