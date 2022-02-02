Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VISHALSINGH Bigg Boss 15's Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend Vishal Singh; see proposal pictures

Highlights The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actors have now made their relationship official

Vishal even went down on his knees to propose his lady love Devoleena with the ring and a bouquet

Devoleena recently went through a surgery after she got injured during a task in Bigg Boss 15

February is referred to as the month of love and it seems like Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has already started celebrating it. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the actress shared pictures of her intimate engagement with her boyfriend Vishal Singh. Yes, that's true! The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actors have now made their relationship official. Not only this but Vishal even went down on his knees to propose to his lady love with the ring and a bouquet. The actress flaunted the 'big rock' on her finger as she cuddles him.

Alongside the photos they shared was a caption that read, "It’s official (ring and red heart emojis). Love you @devoleena." Devo commented on the post as she wrote, "Yayyyy (red heart emojis). Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu. (hug emojis)."

Have a look at their love-filled pictures here:

As soon as the announcement was made, tons of congratulatory comments started pouring in from not just fans but also several celebs like Abhijit Sawant.

For those unversed, Devoleena after her eviction from Bigg Boss 15 went through surgery for her injury that took place during the course of the show. Sharing an update about the same, the actress wrote a long post and also mentioned how it completely shattered her confidence. The post read, "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally.As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery.

Well, that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery." She even wrote, "And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL."

Devoleena rose to fame through the role of Gopi Bahu she played in the popular daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.' She participated in Bigg Boss 13 and entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant.