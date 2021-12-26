Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. Furthermore, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will also enter the house to celebrate Christmas with the housemates. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will sort their issues and Karan will propose to Tejasswi with a flower in his hand. "Inn 12 hafton mai mujhe apne barien mein itne saare cheeze pata chali hai. Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai!", he says. On the other hand, Nishant and Pratik extend the hand of friendship once again by exchanging letters and making heartfelt apologies to each other.