Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will witness Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur bringing dhols to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday. The episode will take musical turn when Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will take over the stage. Romance fills the air as Karan openly expresses his love for Tejasswi.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. Furthermore, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will also enter the house to celebrate Christmas with the housemates. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will sort their issues and Karan will propose to Tejasswi with a flower in his hand. "Inn 12 hafton mai mujhe apne barien mein itne saare cheeze pata chali hai. Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai!", he says. On the other hand, Nishant and Pratik extend the hand of friendship once again by exchanging letters and making heartfelt apologies to each other. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Dec 26 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 26, 2021 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa take over the stage

    The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ ends up taking a musical turn when Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa take over the stage with their charm to promote their upcoming song. Salman shakes a leg with Nora and flamboyantly does the Afro style dance. Nora catches the opportunity to play a fun game with Salman, where she asks Salman to praise her, and Salman surprises her with a lovely shayari. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    New political culture based on equality set under Modi govt: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said a new political culture has been set in the country under the Narendra Modi government that is based on "equality for all" without any discrimination. Addressing a convention on 'Good Governance Week' organised by the administration at Basohli in Kathua, he also that said democracy at the grassroots has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir since the conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    UP polls: Dharmendra Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders

    The BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday held a brainstorming session with the party's Brahmin leaders from the state where it was decided to form a committee to carry out the BJP's reach out activities to the community. 

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty breaks down after Rakhi Sawant's remark

    Shamita breaks down after Rakhi Sawant makes comment on her injury. She talks to Nishant and tells him that she wants to go back home and then goes into the bathroom to cry.

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz calls Tejasswi Loser No. 1

    Umar Riaz calls Tejasswi Loser No. 1 and gives her the jersey. Abhijit Bichukale also gives the jersey to Teja. He says that she is using Karan as her ladder to move forward in the game. 

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jersey task begins, Pratik Sehajpal calls Rashami Desai ‘Loser No. 1’

    The jersey in this task is named ‘Loser No. 1’ and contestants have to give one loser jersey to the housemate who they think is a loser. The fireworks promptly go off as the contestants do not hesitate to point fingers at each other.  Devoleena gives it to Karan Kundrra. Shamita Shetty gives Loser No. 1 jersey to Rakhi and she also in return gives it back to her. Karan gives it to Rashami. Tejasswi says that Abhijit Bichukale deserves it. Bichukale in return gives it to Teja. Rashami also gives Loser No. 1 jersey to Karan. 

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar and Karan perform for Shahid, Mrunal

    Salman then takes Shahid and Mrunal inside the house through MeTV and tells them, “Jaise ghar ki aur iss season ki pratha rahi hai, humne mehmano ka swaagat dance se kiya hai!” Karan and Umar perform on Shahid’s super-hit track ‘Dhating Nach’, leaving the guests thrilled. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur make a grand entry

    Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan gets another surprise from Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur as they bring dhols to celebrate the host’s birthday. Delighted by their gesture, Salman warmly expresses his gratitude. He also compliments Shahid’s superb dancing skills saying, “Aapka dancing humare dancing se bahut uncha hai!” Salman then reveals that he loves Shahid’s hook step in ‘Agal Bagal’ song. Shahid then wastes no time in getting Salman and Mrunal to groove with him on that song!

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai blushes when Salman asks if she will date Umar

    During the 'Thappad' task, Rashami Desai started blushing when Salman asks if she will date Umar Riaz. Rashami says that she will date him if Rakhi Sawant will leave him.

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Shamita

    Salman Khan asks Shamita Shetty that a lot of people are asking that she doesn't have any pain in her shoulders while blow-drying her hair, but when she is asked to do household duties she talks about her pain. Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Shamita and will also be seen mimicking her. Shamita will take offense to it while Salman is seen having a hearty laugh. 

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra answers questions in 'Dhoondle - Search Engine' task

    Karan Kundrra says that he will like to be friends with Shamita Shetty outside the house. He also answers some funny questions like if he has two kids or he is the brother of Raj Kundrra. The whole house laughs when he was asked, "Kya Karan Kundrra apni purani girlfriends ko bhool chuke hain."

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash answers if she has boyfriend outside house

    As a part of the new task, Tejasswi Prakash answers several questions. She admits that she really likes Karan Kundrra. To the question, "Kya Tejasswi ka bahar bhi boyfriend hai?". Teja says that she had a boyfriend but the relationship is over now. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Abhijit Bichukale dances to 'Main Hun Don'

    The show begins with Salman Khan fulfilling Abhijit Bichukale's wish by playing the song 'Mujhe Pehchano Main Hun Don'. He dances his heart out. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News