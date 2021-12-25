Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 Dec 25 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan schools Karan, Shamita; puts Rakhi, Tejasswi in spot

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is turning 56 on Monday and he had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' with the team of the upcoming pan-India epic 'RRR'.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is turning 56 on Monday and he had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' with the team of the upcoming pan-India epic 'RRR'. Salman celebrates his birthday in advance with actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director S.S. Rajamouli who visited the sets to promote their upcoming film 'RRR'.

Apart from the celebrations, the host also made sure to reprimand the contestants for all the mistakes they did in the past week. While he questions Rakhi Sawant's 'sanchalan' during the task, he also questioned Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond. He also bashed Shamita Shetty for pushing Rakhi during the task. To know more follow Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates here!

 

  • Dec 25, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

  • Dec 25, 2021 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman puts Karan Kundrra in spot

    Salman Khan puts Karan Kundrra in spot asking that he's upset because Rakhi and Devoleena were unfair or because they were supporting Tejasswi and not him. Karan says he wanted to reach the finale fairly and not with mind games.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Contestants feel Rakhi, Devoleena are unfair

    Unanimously contestants say Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena have been unfair. They say that it is because of them that nobody is getting a chance to win 'Ticket to Finale'. Salman explains to them it is a part of the game and they have to plan in a way to turn things their way. He reminds them of previous tasks when 'sanchlak' has been unfair.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman praises Rakhi

    Salman Khan praises Rakhi Sawant for her constant efforts to entertain the audience. He says she appears to be the only one who's interested in the game and rest everybody is sleeping and not performing up to the mark. 

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman cuts his birthday cake

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    To make Salman's day even more special, Alia informs him that the contestants have a surprise for him in store. As all of them virtually meet the contestants through 'MeTV', the housemates give a power-packed performance on Salman's super hit songs which brought a big smile to his face.

    Salman too was seen grooving along with the housemates and even performed his hook steps.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:29 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The team of RRR, SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR, Ramcharan and Alia.Bhatt made the most of their time on Bigg Boss. Here's a glimpse of their fun moments on the show.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    To amp up the celebrations and entertainment, Salman invited filmmaker Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ramcharan on the stage to join Alia. To make Salman's day even more special, Alia informs him that the contestants have a surprise for him in store. All four dance to RRR song.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Alia took this opportunity to wish Salman in her own style. She opened the episode herself by greeting the viewers and welcomed host Salman by singing a birthday song for him with a live band.

  • Dec 25, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The last week of the year always brings a charismatic festive vibe that spreads joy everywhere. But for our ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan’s fans, this week becomes even more special as they shower him with love and wishes on his birthday.

