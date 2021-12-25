Bigg Boss 15 Dec 25 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan schools Karan, Shamita; puts Rakhi, Tejasswi in spot

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 with RRR cast

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is turning 56 on Monday and he had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' with the team of the upcoming pan-India epic 'RRR'. Salman celebrates his birthday in advance with actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director S.S. Rajamouli who visited the sets to promote their upcoming film 'RRR'.

Apart from the celebrations, the host also made sure to reprimand the contestants for all the mistakes they did in the past week. While he questions Rakhi Sawant's 'sanchalan' during the task, he also questioned Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond. He also bashed Shamita Shetty for pushing Rakhi during the task. To know more follow Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates here!