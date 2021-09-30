Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIMBANAGPAL Bigg Boss 15: Who is Simba Nagpal? Know about his career, girlfriends and controversies

TV actor Simba Nagpal has secured his place in the list of confirmed Bigg Boss 15 contestants this year. The recent released promo shows the actor showing his powerful side in the 'jungle.' Apart from him, others like Karan Kundrra, Akasa, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash have also been confirmed. While for Afsana Khan, she has decided to opt out after she suffered panic attack while quarantining in her hotel room. The premiere which is all set to take place on October 2 in the presence of superstar host Salman Khan has left everyone excited. Meawhile, everyone is searching about the celebrities who will get locked inside.

Just in case you're doing that for Simba, here's everything you need to know!

Simmba Nagpal-- Early Life:

The 25-year-old actor Simba has made its place in the heart of his fans with his performances in various shows. He hails from New Delhi. His Instagram handle shows that the actor is quite close to his mother.

Simmba Nagpal-- Career:

Speaking about work, Simba has been a part of reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies. However, he was unable to win any of them. Later, he went on to work in the popular daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors TV. He rose to fame by playing the lead role of Virat Singh in the show also featuring Rubina Dilaik and Jigyasa Singh.

Simmba Nagpal-- Girlfriends:

It is beings said that Simba Nagpal is currently in a relationship with actress and model, Monal Jagtani. She is quite popular in the industry and the two of them met each other as participants during Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha-hosted dating show. They are known to have been dating ever since.

Simmba Nagpal-- Controversies:

Interestingly, there is no controversy around his name. However, it might change after his entry in the popular show.