Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia defends Shivangi Joshi, blasts Shreya Kalra over 'flop' comment

New Delhi:

Lock Upp Season 2 is currently creating a buzz online. The reality show, which is streaming on Netflix, saw 15 contestants enter hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan's jail.

While some contestants took time to grab screen time, others, including Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra, made headlines right from the premiere night.

Shreya Kalra trolled online

Amid all this, a video of Shreya has sparked outrage among X users. In the clip, Shreya Kalra is seen making derogatory remarks about television actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. The social media influencer claimed that Shivangi is a "flop" actress who joined Lock Upp to revive her career. She also took a dig at Harshad's unmarried status, saying that women do not want to marry someone like him.

Ever since the video went viral, Kalra has been facing criticism online for her remarks. Amid the backlash, Shivangi Joshi's close friend and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia took to social media to defend the actress.

Rajiv Adatia slams Shreya Kalra

Rajiv shared a strongly worded note on his X account and Instagram Stories. He wrote, 'Shreya Kalra, did you just say 'Shivangi Joshi is a flop who's come to revive her career!' Tu hai kon?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi. No one even knows you! She's had more hit shows than you have had hot dinners!! Shivangi is classy, one thing you will never be! U can't even act or host! What are you even on about! You cry people troll you and want sympathy. It's because you have a gutter mouth and talk non-stop crap! Never compare yourself to Shivangi Joshi! Ever!! #LockUpp2.'

In another post, Rajiv wrote, 'I'm sorry, but I can't stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show, and all I've seen from this girl is constant swearing, degrading people, being verbally abusive, age-shaming, and talking nonstop rubbish. That's not strength, and it's certainly not entertainment. Then people say, 'Love her or hate her, she's giving content because everyone's talking about her.' Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn't something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn't content.'

He concluded by writing, 'She's attacking hardworking people, trying to damage reputations and careers, when she herself has only just arrived on the scene. I genuinely had to Google who she was before she walked on stage because I had no idea. I've never liked bullies, and I never will. If you come after people I care about, don't expect me to stay quiet. Loyalty matters, and I'll always stand up for my friends.'

Also Read: Did Shreya Kalra's revelation about Akanksha Chamola cost her another lifeline in Lock Upp Season 2?