Junglewasis including Tejasswi, Ashish, Miesha and Ieshaan can be seen planning and plotting as to how to combine pieces of the map and keep Pratik away. Misha tells Ieshaan that she was just friends with Pratik outside the house after Ieshaan told her to not share anything about their fights with Pratik. This led o an argument between the two and Miesha asks Ieshaan to not talk to her.

Later Ieshaan confronts with Miesha and says that he loves her and that he has sweared on his daughter who means a lot to him. He continued saying that he feels their connection nis real and he is thinking of their future together. The duo hugs it out.