Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz calls brother Umar's eviction 'unfair'

Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar had not only upset the viewers with the eviction of Umar Riaz but the television industry as well. Reacting to Umar's eviction, his brother and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz called it absolutely unfair and stated that because his brother was the strongest, he was eliminated from the show. Also, Asim questioned the makers 'why no decision was taken earlier when Karan Kundrra and others got violent during the task'. For the unversed, Umar was evicted from the house after a massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Speaking about the eviction, Asim, according to Etimes, said "Obviously the eviction was unfair because this is not the first time that someone has pushed someone in this season. But they were retained in the season and Umar was asked to leave the show. In this season, there were other contestants also as I said earlier, but as Umar was the strongest he was evicted."

Asim pointed out earlier fights in the show and added "He (Umar) was so strong that other contestants were not able to shine. He was a threat to other contestants. He was loved by everyone outside. Karan Kundrra had pushed Pratik and there were other incidents also but then no action was taken at that point of time. This time Umar was asked to leave, if they really wanted to be fair they should have taken the decision at that time also but they didn’t."

Umar, who is a doctor by profession, gained a massive fan following since the very day he entered the reality show. After his exit, fans had expressed their disappointment on his eviction and extended support to him.

"I still feel that Umar was evicted from the show as he was very strong and he was not letting others shine. If you closely observe the Weekend Ka Vaar also, Umar was discussed and they were saying that Umar is so strong that he is not letting others become strong. As far as audience votes are concerned we all know everyone is saying he had received 70 per cent votes to be retained on the show. Unfortunately, he was still evicted. His fans have made a record of 10 million tweets and nobody has achieved this much. This unfair thing has not happened for the first time in the show, we all know it has happened many a times in the past," Asim further stated.