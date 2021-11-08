Bigg Boss 15: Annoyed Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra is not her 'boyfriend' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss is a show where equations among contestants change on daily basis. So far, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's blossoming romance has become one of BB 15's highlights. However, the two are taking things slow and "just getting to know each other." No matter what their stance is, the audience is already shipping the two and their fans have given them a hashtag -- TejRan. Well, Tejasswi not only dislikes the hashtag, but she's also seemingly annoyed with questions imposed about her and Karan.

Recently, when wildcard entrants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the show, the former asked if she has a problem with Karan bonding with fellow contestant Shamita Shetty. Clarifying the same, Tejasswi says she doesn't have a problem with Karan and Shamita's bond. "It's none of my business if they talk. It's not like he's my boyfriend. I don't want these issues with Shamita because it is very boring to me. I'm not one of those girls who encourage catfights. I have bigger agenda on the show. Putting down somebody is not my style. I'm a confident person. If someone finds solace in someone else, I'd say 'go ahead. It's their loss," she tells Neha.

Karan has confessed to having a crush on the actress. Earlier the actor said he is fond of Tejasswi. He told her, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn't happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, 'Teju I miss you a lot.' It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions."

Responding to his confession, Tejasswi said, "When I was upset, you didn't do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask." Making a note of this, Karan added, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."