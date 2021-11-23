Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan reunites with her fiancé Saajz, hugs him tightly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSANA KHAN Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan reunites with her fiance Saajz, hugs him tightly

Bigg Boss 15 Afsana Khan just reunited with her fiancé Saajz aka Sajan Sharma in Chandigarh. After the Punjabi singer got evicted from the house, she had to stay back in Mumbai for professional commitments. Now, Afsana has finally flown to Chandigarh and met Saajz at the airport. The happy reunion was recorded by the singer and dropped on her Instagram handle. Afsana hugged him and jumped in excitement after meeting Saafz. Alongside the video, Afsana Khan wrote "Finally Mai ajj apne baby ko mil gayi sabse jada kami layi mujhe toh bas merr saajz ki baba ji hame kabhi door na Karein my love @saajzofficial."

After Salman Khan, on Bigg Boss 15's 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' slammed Afsana Khan for her unruly behaviour with fellow contestants Saajz had defended her behaviour, saying that she is finding it difficult to adjust with others. Saajz added that Afsana has a strong and clean heart.

He said, "Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself."

Meanwhile, Afsana Khan, who was asked to move out of the house by Bigg Boss as punishment for trying to harm herself and also misbehaving with other contestants, had denied leaving the show. For the unversed, Afsana blamed wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia for following her and touching her in an inappropriate way. The reason behind her entire frustration was for the fact that she was out of the task for entry in the 'VIP Zone'. She had a huge fight with Shamita Shetty, after she plotted against her during the task.

Afsana had a major outburst, Bigg Boss had to send a few crew members to bring her out of the house. However, when Saajz spoke to her and calmed her down, Afsana left the house.