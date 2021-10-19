Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan’s fiance Saajz defends her unruly behaviour, says she is sensitive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAAJZ Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan’s fiancé Saajz defends her unruly behaviour, says she is sensitive

On Bigg Boss 15's 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Salman Khan slammed Afsana Khan for her unruly behaviour with fellow contestants. The singer had been causing chaos in the house all week by getting into physical altercations, tossing slippers, tearing clothes, and age-shaming Shamita Shetty. Now, Afsana's fiance-Punjabi singer Saajz aka Sajan Sharma has defended former's behaviour, saying that she is finding it difficult to adjust with others. Saajz added that Afsana has a strong and clean heart

He said, "Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself."

"Of course, Afsana needs to exercise control over her behavior par unka gussa saara ek hi point par hai. Woh akeli padd gayi hain ghar mein," he added.

Praising the host Salman Khan's way to guide Afsana, Saajz said "Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won’t feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well. However, I only felt bad about the fact that no one spoke about how Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian came charging towards Afsana and kept instigating her."

"Everyone spoke about how she called Shamita ‘buddhi’, but no one said anything to the latter who called her ‘sh*t lady’. Vishal, too, said something nasty to her last week. Yahaan par mudda uthna chahiye tha ki ladies ki respect nahi ho rahi hai. Jay Bhanushali abused Pratik Sehajpal again. But none of these issues were addressed on the weekend episode. It’s a game and this is just a phase. Afsana has all the qualities of a winner and just needs a push. Salman sir has also encouraged her and I am sure that she has taken a cue from the weekend episode and will play well," the Punjabi singer further added.

