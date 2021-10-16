Bigg Boss 15: Is Afsana Khan trying to copy Shehnaaz Gill? Ask netizens after Punjabi singer hits herself

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 is managing to grab attention from all fronts. Be it Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra's comic timing or Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan's screaming fight or Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meishaa Iyer's on-camera PDA (public display of affection), BB 15 has gathered all the right ingredients for stirring controversies. In a recent episode, Afsana and Shamita lock horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other. Both of them can be seen using abusive terms for each other. Afsana calls Shamita "dirty woman" on the other side Shamita also responds harshly.

All the contestants try to calm down both of them. Vishal also supports Shamita. Karan tells Afsana: "Enough Afsana". However, after the fight, Afsana is seen throwing the water bottle and hitting herself. A scene that reminded many of Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill who had a similar outburst in her season. Watch video of Afsana Khan-Shamita shetty's fight.

Netizens have taken to Twitter asking if Afsana is trying to copy Shehnaaz. "Is afsana trying to act like shehnaaz? Hitting herself and all," tweeted a user, while another said, "Clearly this Afsana is trying to act like shehnaaz in every way......but looking like a dumb. She is very irritating." "Why is even afsana doing failed attempt to be #ShehnaazGiII Shehnaaz ka khud ko marna b cute lagta tha or tera pagalpan lag raha hai.. don't even try.. koi pasand nhi krne wala," quipped another. Check out how netizens reacted to Afsana Khana and Shamita Shetty's fight.

The 'Bigg Boss 15' house is day by day turning into a battleground with contestants coming up with cunning strategies, and rivalries that continue to grow. In the earlier episodes we saw Vishal Kotian teaming up with Shamita Shetty for a new plan to enter the house. On the other hand there was also a conflict between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrrra, who have remained good friends so far this season.

It seems friends are turning into enemies and now the recent promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' has come up with another interesting twist.