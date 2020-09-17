Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Bigg Boss 14: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni denies being part of the reality show

Actor Aly Goni has clarified that he is not a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, because he is tied up with a web series. "I am not doing 'Bigg Boss'. The format and concept of 'Bigg Boss' are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say 'never say never'," said the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actor.

Aly will be occupied with the web series "Zidd", an action-packed war series starring Amit Sadh that he describes as a "big" opportunity. "It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all," said Aly.

Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is "trying hard to lose weight", adding: "I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts".

He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor.

"You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that's what I have always aimed for," he said.

Bigg Boss 14 will see many celebrities as contestants. The latest name added to the list is of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu. There were also rumours that social media star CarryMinati will be on Bigg Boss 14. However, CarryMinati has denied the reports.

Other celebs who are most likely to be seen on Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.

