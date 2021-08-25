Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik shares UNSEEN family pics as she wishes her parents on 35th wedding anniversary

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik who shares a really special bond with her parents celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary by sharing some unseen family pictures on social media. The Shakti actor took to her Instagram account and penned a cute alongside the pictures. "Happy 35th anniversary dear Mom and dad……. Its a milestone…. Stay blessed and healthy always," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In one of the pictures, Rubina can be seen posing with her parents and sister Jyotika. The other picture also featured her dear husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina's fans and freinds from the industry also dropped their good wishes in the comments section. Actress Srishti Rode wrote, "Happy anniversary uncle aunty." Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and Vishal Mishra also left their wishes.

On Monday, Rubina penned a long note revealing her biggest regret during her journey in the Bigg Boss 14 reality show. She expressed how she felt after her husband Abhinav Shukla was unfairly eliminated by a bunch of 'less competent' people.

“Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent” members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

On the work front, Rubina's upcoming music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' is set to release on August 28. Rubina took to her social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. Along with the poster of 'Bheeg Jaunga', she wrote, "Here we ARE Bheeg Jaunga – Stebin Ben X Rubina Dilaik Releasing on 28th Aug At 11 am."

Meanwhile, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ardh'.