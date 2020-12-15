Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Bigg Boss 14: Will Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh enter Salman Khan's show? Here's what she said

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab the eyeballs with her pictures, social media posts, videos and statements. Not only this, but when she announced her wedding with UK-based guy Ritesh, people termed it a 'publicity stunt.' But mind you, it is not that! Rakhi who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, in a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla opened up about her husband and revealed that she has been asking her man to come in the public light. Not only this, but she even said that she has even pleaded to him to make appearance on Salman Khan's show.

Talking to the couple, Rakhi said, "Tum log pray karo ki mera husband aaye show pe. Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aajana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho."

Further talking about how people have been blaming her for making headlines out of her wedding, she said, "Yahaan pe log, relationship mein rehte hai aur bolte hain, ‘Hum toh dost hai.’ Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hoon meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arre, nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye." Not only this, but Rakhi revealed that Ritesh has requested for some time and told her that he would reveal himself to the world before their kids.

Rakhi and Ritesh got married last year. Spilling details about her wedding, Rakhi told TOI, "Ritesh and I got married at JW Marriott in Mumbai. He is a Hindu NRI and I am a Christian, so I had a court marriage and had a Catholic wedding. The wedding was intimate with just family members."

Meanwhile, her husband in an interview with Spotboye said, "I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me."

