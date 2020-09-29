Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa to make an entry on Salman Khan's show in bridal avatar. Seen promo yet?

Just a few more days for Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on your television sets and we are super excited for the same. A lot of talks are round the corner about who all are participating in the show this season. Well, now it seems that the makers are slowly revealing the identities of the contestants through the engaging short intro promos. And the recent one that came out is of none other than controversial Godwoman Radhe Maa. There were reports that she will be entering the show but there was no confirmation about the same. But now the latest promo shared by the makers on social media makes it clear that YES she is surely entering Salman Khan's show.

Radhe Maa aka Sukhvider Kaur has been finalized for the show. In the promo, she can be seen taking a walkthrough in the house as a devotional music in the background plays with a voice-over saying, "Is shanivaar se Bigg Boss ke ghar mein barsegi kiski kripa." She was seen dressed up in her very famous bridal aka red attire.

Have a look at the promo here:

Even though her face is not quite visible but the attire and the voice make it clear that it is Radhe Maa! The makers while sharing the promo wrote, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM."

Speaking about her entry a report in TellyChakkar previously said, "Radhe Maa, who calls herself an avatar of the goddess, has apparently locked for the 14th season. The self-proclaimed Godwoman Radhe Maa has been approached by makers in the earlier season as well. But it seems like this time she is quite keen and even makers are wanting to bring her on board."

For the unversed, Radhe Maa was born in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and at a very young age, she took the path of spirituality. Her organization helps in the empowerment of women and social service for the underprivileged.

There has been many controversies revolving her life from dowry harassment to even driving a family to kill themself. She also has an obscenity complaint lodged against her as she allows her devotees to kiss her.

Previously, it was Swami Om that gathered a lot of limelight in Bigg Boss who along with Priyanka Jagga created nuisance not just for contestants but also for the viewers.

Apart from Radhe Maa, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage