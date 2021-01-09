Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan cleans Rakhi Sawant’s bed after Nikki denies doing it. Watch promo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan cleans Rakhi Sawant’s bed after Nikki denies

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen entering the house, Yes! the host itself will enter. Irked by Nikki Tamboli refusing to clean Rakhi Sawant’s bed, Salman decides to take matters in his own hands. He enters the house to clean the bed of the captain of the house Rakhi Sawant.

The promo released by the makers gives a glimpse of Salman being annoyed with the behaviour of Nikki.

The video opens with Eijaz telling that Nikki refused to do Rakhi's bed. (Nikki ne kaha tha ki mai Rakhi Ji ka bed nhi banaungi).

Nikki tells "Sir mujhe nhi banana tha." Which irked Salman and he says "aapko nhi banana hai, rukiye mai abhi aya." Soon housemates see Salman entering the house and clean up the place. He does the bed, folds the duvet, cleans it, picks up the make-up box and other items from Rakhi's bed. Meanwhile, Aly says, ‘Bhai ruk jao’. Salman answers, “Kyu no, Kahe ho roko bhai?”.

Captain of the house, Rakhi too could be heard saying, "Aap mat kro sir." But Salman cleans everything and make it spick and span. He even confirms it with Rakhi if 'the bed look fine then?'

After cleaning up the place Salman leaves saying, “No work is big or small."

Dropping the video, Colorstv wrote, "Gharwalon ki harkaton se pareshaan hoke @beingsalmankhan ne liya @nikki_tamboli ka kaam apne haath aur di unko ek seekh!

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar, kal raat 9 baje, #Colors par."

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin will be meeting her parents today and Rubina Dilaik will continue to talk to her sister in the show as family week is going on.