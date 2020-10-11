Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Will Salman Khan evict 10 unsafe contestants of the house?
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Will Salman Khan evict 10 unsafe contestants of the house?

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the fans will witness the host Salman Khan pulling the legs of the fresher contestants. Not only this, but he will also show his anger towards everyone and in a fit of rage throw the remaining TBC contestants out of the house leaving behind only Nikki Tamboli.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2020 21:05 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Will Salman Khan evict 10 unsafe contestants of the house?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS

 

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Will Salman Khan evict 10 unsafe contestants of the house?

 

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness a super interesting episode of the reality show. In the episode, the fans will witness the host Salman Khan pulling the legs of the fresher contestants. Not only this, but he will also show his anger towards everyone and in a fit of rage throw the remaining TBC contestants out of the house leaving behind only Nikki Tamboli. In the latest promo shared by the makers, he was seen saying, "Aap apne aap ko thurram khan naa samjo. All the ten contestants pack your bags, and leave the house, as this is a waste of time." Looks like tonight 'scene paltega.' Don't want to miss the fun? Catch the LIVE Updates of the episode here:

BIGG BOSS 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR LIVE UPDATES:

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News

X