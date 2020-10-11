Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Will Salman Khan evict 10 unsafe contestants of the house?

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness a super interesting episode of the reality show. In the episode, the fans will witness the host Salman Khan pulling the legs of the fresher contestants. Not only this, but he will also show his anger towards everyone and in a fit of rage throw the remaining TBC contestants out of the house leaving behind only Nikki Tamboli. In the latest promo shared by the makers, he was seen saying, "Aap apne aap ko thurram khan naa samjo. All the ten contestants pack your bags, and leave the house, as this is a waste of time." Looks like tonight 'scene paltega.' Don't want to miss the fun? Catch the LIVE Updates of the episode here:

BIGG BOSS 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR LIVE UPDATES:

