Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan to bid tearful goodbye to evicted contestant, clean Rakhi's bed

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be real dramatic as it will not only witness the eviction but also show the host Salman Khan cleaning Rakhi Sawan't bed. It will all take place when the superstar will get furious with Nikki Tamboli's attitude and will repeat the history by entering the house once again to show that 'no work is small.' While for the eviction, this will be the most difficult decision that will be taken from amongst the two pairs of the house viz Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin.

New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2021 21:35 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14, from the past few days have been witnessing quite emotional moments since the family members have been entering one by one. Well, tonight the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be real dramatic as it will not only witness the eviction but also show how the host Salman Khan will clean Rakhi Sawan't bed. It will all take place when the superstar will get furious with Nikki Tamboli's attitude and will repeat the history by entering the house once again to show that 'no work is small.' While for the eviction, this will be the most difficult decision that will be taken from amongst the two pairs of the house viz Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin. Salman will be seen getting emotional and bidding tearful goodbye to a contestant. Don't miss the fun, watch the LIVE updates here:

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman Khan meets and greets the contestants.

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly Goni clears the blame on him that he bullies Vikas Gupta. The discussion goes off track and leads to an argument.

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Clash of opinions take place between contestants. Whom do you think is right?

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi raises questions on Nikki's behaviour and Rahul Viadya's choice of words.

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants have a serious discussion over arranging bed. Rakhi feels contestants differentiate and indulge in bad-mouthing.

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina thinks Eijaz is the one who gives false narratives to the public. 

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman talks about how the contestants are really concerned by the false narratives.

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The host Salman Khan enters with a 'swag wali vibe.'

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the fun episode begins!

