Sunday, January 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Eijaz Khan to express his feelings for Pavitra in front of Sunny Leone
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Eijaz Khan to express his feelings for Pavitra in front of Sunny Leone

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 3 LIVE Updates: Last night the fans witnessed host Salman Khan in a really angry mood as he scolded various contestants including Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Well, the fun-meter will go high when ex-contestant Sunny Leone will make way into the house and indulge in some fun activity with the housemates.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2021 21:03 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Eijaz Khan to express his feelings for Pavitra in front of Sunny
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV/EIJAZ/PAVITRA

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Eijaz Khan to express his feelings for Pavitra in front of Sunny Leone

Just last night we saw how Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan took class of various contestants including Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. He showed his full support to Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta and asked everyone to behave. While Saturday was super tensed, it is being expected that the Sunday episode will be super fun. The reason behind the same is the entry of ex-contestant and actress Sunny Leone who after interacting with Salman will enter the BB house and make everyone play an intersting game. During the course of the same, various secrets will be revaled as Eijaz Khna will finally open up about hius fellings for Pavitra Punia. Not only this, but Aly Goni will also share how he feels for Jasmin Bhasin. In case you missed th episode, here we are with the LIVE Updates of January 3 episode here:

Bigg Boss 14 January 3 LIVE Updates:

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 3 LIVE Updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 03, 2021 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman says he's really disappointed with the actions of the contestants.

  • Jan 03, 2021 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the Bigg Boss 14 house begins with Salman Khan's starstruck appearance.

Top News

Latest News