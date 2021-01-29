Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property

Image Source : TWITTER/BIGG BOSS Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property

Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 14 house once again as a challenger and has been on a confessions spree. After opening up about his family issues, Vikas had revealed that he has been under a debt of Rs 1.8 cr. He also claimed that his family moved out of his house after he announced his sexuality in the public. However, they never went against him publicly because his family was eying his property. After these shocking revelations, Vikas Gupta's mother has responded in an interview and said that she wants to meet her son and surprise him.

Talking to TOI, Vikas Gupta's mother Sharda said, "Fights take place in every family and it is totally okay. Nevertheless, I want to meet my son and surprise him. It’s just that I want him to forget everything and move on happily in life and not come under anybody’s influence."

The way he talks about his family n his mother he is a perfect human being

Vikas Gupta FTW @iamkamyapunjabi @imanveergurjar pic.twitter.com/f5VyQ3gHpX — s. (@its_s20) December 8, 2017

While Vikas has been opening up about his personal life and stating the problems he has with his family in the show, his mother has been seeking votes for him. Vikas' mother Sharda appealed to people to vote for his son. Sharing a picture with Vikas, she wrote, "Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!"

While in the show, Vikas Gupta was seen telling Aly Goni, "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will not be able to have a claim on Vikas' property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normal kids do not go before parents".

He added, "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said 'I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later'. It was then that I told them, 'I am broke and I cannot bear the cost of the treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share of the money, and use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to rupees1.8 crore."

With just one month left for Bigg Boss 14 finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house and entertain the fans. Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant are locked in the house.