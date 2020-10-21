Bigg Boss 14: Twitterverse slams Pavitra Punia after her derogatory comments about Gauahar Khan

Image Source : TWITTER Twitterverse slams Pavitra Punia after her derogatory comments about Gauahar Khan

The temperature is soaring inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan at the loggerheads in the Game Over task. While it was the Khan Seniors vs Sidharth Shukla in the game, the trio locked horns about the cheating in the game and did not seem to agree with each other. On one side when the Seniors were having a heated discussion about who won, Bigg Boss 14 fresher aka contestant Pavitra Punia made many derogatory comments on Gauahar Khan who was in the opposite team. As soon as Gauahar claimed that Pavitra and Eijaz Khan cheated in the game, Pavitra spitted out her anger and used foul language for her. She called her 'laal pari' and used other names for her.

Slamming Pavitra Punia for her behaviour, Twitterverse came out in support of Gauahar khan who they claimed was the example of dignity and elegance in the show. A Twitter user said, "I supported @GAUAHAR_KHAN in her season as well as today. She is so strong and powerful..Keep it up. You're an icon. Her team didn't cheat so why should she let her team suffer" Another Twitter user wrote, "Dearest G, welcome back! You've always played Bigg Boss with grace, clarity & love. That's what you continued in #BB14 as well. You're the reason I fell in love with BB. I'm so glad I could see you AGAIN 24*7. It brought back BB7 memories."

Check out the reactions here-

I supported @GAUAHAR_KHAN in her season as well as today. She is so strong and powerful😎💪👍

Keep it up. You're an icon. Her team didn't cheat so why should she let her team suffer ❣💘 #BB14 #GauaharKhan pic.twitter.com/vaN76mUSG3 — kartik joshi (@itskartikjoshi) October 21, 2020

Can you breathe ? 😩❤️ because i toh can’t 😍❤️🥺 @GAUAHAR_KHAN Welcome back Queenie ❤️🤩 All the love coming your way ❤️😌 #GauaharKhan #BB14 pic.twitter.com/XOCwG4c5DI — Gauahar's crazylot (@crazyforgauahar) October 19, 2020

Dearest G, welcome back! You've always played Bigg Boss with grace, clarity & love. That's what you continued in #BB14 as well. You're the reason I fell in love with BB. I'm so glad I could see you AGAIN 24*7. It brought back BB7 memories. 🙈🥺@GAUAHAR_KHAN#GauaharKhan#BB14 pic.twitter.com/5xEGVCp7WG — 🤙🏻 (@BiggBossTw) October 20, 2020

Ok so are we really not going to talk about what #PavitraPunia spoke about #GauaharKhan I knew Pavitra will flip she is not as straight as she pretends to be!! She is EVIL — PositiveVibesOnly🌸 (@HonestReviewer9) October 20, 2020

#PavitraPunia: Bada rulebook bani ghumti hai wo, rule ki batti bana aur **an mein daal le. 😂🤣🤣😂



This can be the best beizzati and dialogue of #Biggboss14 — Lakshya (Sidharth Shukla ❤️) (@iamlakshya_) October 20, 2020

Love and respect for @GAUAHAR_KHAN❤#GauaharKhan is a rule ki kitab, indeed!🙌🏻



Rules are everything in a game. She plays with dignity and a true sportsmanship.



People like #PavitraPunia may spew venom, but Queen Gauahar's head is held up with grace and strong perspective.😊 — BB14💎Rubina❤Abhinav (@RubinaAbhinavFC) October 20, 2020

The way #PavitraPunia abused @GAUAHAR_KHAN was cringe!😬

I never liked her in bb7 but this time fell in love with her! Such a sweet and bold person💓 #GauaharKhan #BB14 — D. (@duu_aaa) October 20, 2020

Pavitra has been in the news for her personal life since she entered the controversial house. Her relationship with Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra attracted much limelight. Paras said, "I got to know that before entering the Bigg Boss house Pavitra said very distasteful things about me. Firstly, I think her name Pavitra (pure) is wrong. She should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Before the show, she told everyone that I am a cheater and a liar but on the first day of the show, she confessed that she was double-dating me. What kind of a girl is she? I never revealed the reason for the break-up but she was double-dating, and that's why I ended my relationship with her."

