  5. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterverse slams Pavitra Punia after her derogatory comments about Gauahar Khan

On one side when the Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were having a heated discussion about who won, Bigg Boss 14 fresher aka contestant Pavitra Punia made many derogatory comments on Gauahar Khan who was in the opposite team.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 10:28 IST
The temperature is soaring inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan at the loggerheads in the Game Over task. While it was the Khan Seniors vs Sidharth Shukla in the game, the trio locked horns about the cheating in the game and did not seem to agree with each other. On one side when the Seniors were having a heated discussion about who won, Bigg Boss 14 fresher aka contestant Pavitra Punia made many derogatory comments on Gauahar Khan who was in the opposite team. As soon as Gauahar claimed that Pavitra and Eijaz Khan cheated in the game, Pavitra spitted out her anger and used foul language for her. She called her 'laal pari' and used other names for her.

Slamming Pavitra Punia for her behaviour, Twitterverse came out in support of Gauahar khan who they claimed was the example of dignity and elegance in the show. A Twitter user said, "I supported @GAUAHAR_KHAN in her season as well as today. She is so strong and powerful..Keep it up. You're an icon. Her team didn't cheat so why should she let her team suffer" Another Twitter user wrote, "Dearest G, welcome back! You've always played Bigg Boss with grace, clarity & love. That's what you continued in #BB14 as well. You're the reason I fell in love with BB. I'm so glad I could see you AGAIN 24*7. It brought back BB7 memories."

Check out the reactions here-

Pavitra has been in the news for her personal life since she entered the controversial house. Her relationship with Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra attracted much limelight. Paras said, "I got to know that before entering the Bigg Boss house Pavitra said very distasteful things about me. Firstly, I think her name Pavitra (pure) is wrong. She should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Before the show, she told everyone that I am a cheater and a liar but on the first day of the show, she confessed that she was double-dating me. What kind of a girl is she? I never revealed the reason for the break-up but she was double-dating, and that's why I ended my relationship with her."

 

