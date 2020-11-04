Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati call Nikki Tamboli 'disgusting,' heap praise for Rahul Vaidya

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
     
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli earned bashing from the netizens after she hid the 'oxygen mask' in her pants to protect herself from the nominations against Rahul Vaidya. Along with the BB14 fans, all the contestants believed that it was a 'cheap trick' and slammed Nikki for the same.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2020 7:21 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BIGBOSS_SESSION_14

The drama is at its peak in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. After the big fight between Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Jasmin Bhasin last week, the nominations task in the latest episode turned friends Rahul and Nikki Tamboli into foes. In order to save herself from the nominations, Rahul and Nikki were face to face and they had to take possession of an 'oxygen mask.' While the task was all about spontaneity and reasons about why the contestant deserves to stay in the game, Nikki Tamboli played 'unfair' according to the Twitterati.

The South Indian actress earned bashing from the netizens after she hid the mask in her pants to protect it from Rahul Vaidya. Along with the BB14 fans, all the contestants believed it was a 'cheap trick' and slammed Nikki for the same. One Twitter called her 'disgusting,' and other heaped praises for Rahul Vaidya for being a gentleman. Fans claimed that the singer earned their respect even though he lost the task. TV actress Kamya Punjabi also bashed Nikki and said that the audience will save Rahul. She tweeted, "Audience will save you @rahulvaidya23 #nikitamboli that was way too cheap !!"

Check out Twitter reactions here-

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness the reunion of Jasmin Bhasin and her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. While the two claim to be best friends, it is rumoured that the two have been dating since they appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi together. The makers had offered Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star to be a part of the show from the beginning but due to prior commitments, Aly had refused. Now, he will be entering Bigg Boss 14. In the promo shared by the channel, Jasmin can be seen saying that her support system has arrived in the show.

Check out the video here-

 

