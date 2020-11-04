Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BIGBOSS_SESSION_14 Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati call Nikki Tamboli 'disgusting,' heap praise for Rahul Vaidya

The drama is at its peak in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. After the big fight between Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Jasmin Bhasin last week, the nominations task in the latest episode turned friends Rahul and Nikki Tamboli into foes. In order to save herself from the nominations, Rahul and Nikki were face to face and they had to take possession of an 'oxygen mask.' While the task was all about spontaneity and reasons about why the contestant deserves to stay in the game, Nikki Tamboli played 'unfair' according to the Twitterati.

The South Indian actress earned bashing from the netizens after she hid the mask in her pants to protect it from Rahul Vaidya. Along with the BB14 fans, all the contestants believed it was a 'cheap trick' and slammed Nikki for the same. One Twitter called her 'disgusting,' and other heaped praises for Rahul Vaidya for being a gentleman. Fans claimed that the singer earned their respect even though he lost the task. TV actress Kamya Punjabi also bashed Nikki and said that the audience will save Rahul. She tweeted, "Audience will save you @rahulvaidya23 #nikitamboli that was way too cheap !!"

Audience will save you @rahulvaidya23 💪🏽 #nikitamboli that was way too cheap !! Tu bilkul underwear dho bhi sakti hai aur sukha bhi sakti hai 🤣🤣 aur reward ke liye captain ki chamchi bhi ban sakti hai 🤣🤣 #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 3, 2020

Yeh kya tha #NikkiTamboli, why would u behave is such a nasty way? #RahulVaidya u rock! #BiggBoss14 — BANEETA (@baneeta7) November 3, 2020

"Tune haar ke bhi jeet liya"#RahulVaidya showed how misuse of "Respecting Women" is done in the society & the industry...

She literally kept the mask inside her pants !



Disgusting & absolutely shameful...#BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/70O0bDLepp — 𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗨𝗟 𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗗𝗬𝗔 FC 🎸 (@FC_RahulVaidya) November 3, 2020

True winner we support u #RahulVaidya — Meena Bhatt (@MeenaBh50548726) October 29, 2020

https://t.co/y3Spve3LKK#RahulVaidya man u r to good😍😍😂

that mummma muje jitna he was awesome. i can see the winner of #BB14 in @rahulvaidya23 — ZEEL PATEL (@ZEELPAT98468249) November 2, 2020

Like seriously......this men is impressing everybody day by day #RahulIsTheBoss #RahulVaidya — Pinki Mathur (@PinkiMathur_089) November 2, 2020

No matter whoever comes in the face off with @rahulvaidya23 . Just make sure next time you have a good preparation. 😂#RahulRulingBB14 #RahulVaidya @BiggBoss

Retweet if you like @rahulvaidya23 — Krishna Chandra Gupta (@25krishnagupta) October 31, 2020

Rahul is a sorted contestant, he doesnt fight for any unwanted reasons also he puts out his point very straight. Also he provides entertainment with his hilarious oneliners

I feel like he is a complete package and it is very interestingto watch him.#RahulVaidya#RahulIsTheBoss — anonymousseeker (@shetye_pranav) November 2, 2020

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness the reunion of Jasmin Bhasin and her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. While the two claim to be best friends, it is rumoured that the two have been dating since they appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi together. The makers had offered Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star to be a part of the show from the beginning but due to prior commitments, Aly had refused. Now, he will be entering Bigg Boss 14. In the promo shared by the channel, Jasmin can be seen saying that her support system has arrived in the show.

